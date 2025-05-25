A celebration of Artistic individuality in Father and Daughter show

Kamya and Nabulime set a precedent in sharing space for an exhibition and break the norms in art making through their individualistic approach to their work

ART | DOMINIC MUWANGUZI | Rarely does it happen that a father and daughter share the same exhibition. When this scenario presents itself, there’s certainly a lot of anticipation and curiosity from the viewers on what the exhibition will look like and as such, it does not come as a surprise when a full house graces the show. The showcase of art by Charles Kamya, a renowned sculptor and his daughter Victoria Nabulime, an emerging and fairly distinguished painter by name on the Kampala contemporary art scene, echoes this type of reception and energy. Their exhibition suitably titled Father and Daughter at Umoja Art gallery, beyond the celebration of the family’s passion for art and expression of unique talent by both father and daughter, celebrates the theme of artistic individuality whereby in spite the deep connection between the two artists each artist approaches their work independently.

An encounter with Nabulime’s paintings immediately denotes an artist who’s independent in her creative process. The artist’s selection of colour and how she applies it on canvas obviously goes against the norm of traditional painters. Her palette is primarily earthy colours which she oddly blends to create startling images that haunt the viewers’ eyes and memory. Similarly, her figures are reminiscent of child like drawings which inadvertently reference her early exposure to art and the ability to create freely without the typical classroom “interference”. “I began making art even before going to art school,” she once told this writer during an interview about her art. In this exhibition where she mostly presents works under the theme, resilience of the female spirit, she communicates partly her identity as an artist and individual. The ability to be outstanding in a highly competitive art world where men incidentally dominate, speaks to her resilience as a female artist. Through these images for example Reincarnation, Dancing Queens and Blossoming 1 &2, she’s able to express her personal experience about life as both an artist and a young woman. In light of this display, the artist not only seeks to showcase her unique talent but to express her personal feeling and emotions about what surrounds her and also invite the audience into her independent world.

A similar trait of independence runs through Kamya’s work and like his daughter, his artworks evoke an untamed spirit of freedom which allows him to be curious and innovative in his creative process. Kamya’s distinctive style of working with double layered surfaces, and variant patterns and textures often with the sphere motif, symbolizes his mastery in sculpture art. His fascination with the theme of the nature of the universe and the origin of man, delicately explored in his abstract artworks imbues an artist who is relentless in exploring what is beyond the usual. It is this aspect in his sculptures that make them exciting to appreciate in spite their complex nature. “When I create, I don’t want my audience to just be excited about what I have created but to also think. The act of thinking is important to complete the message in my art,” he revealed in an interview. In Life- which is a set of four figurines created from root stumps- Four Side Story, Endless Dreams and Before Pangea, the artist navigates the mystery and suspense of the universe and humanity that inhabits on this planet. While he ventures into this exploratory journey, he subtly reveals his affection towards humanity and the universe, and implicitly invites us all to feel the same way.

This exhibition is much more about a showcase of artistic individuality by each artist despite their close relationship rather than a celebration of a shared passion for art by father and daughter. It can be argued that both artists’ early exposure to art could have conspired to their independent creative processes which effectively ushers a sense of originality and authenticity in their art. Nabulime’s paintings are able to make a serious impression on her audience because of their simple compositions which strongly contrast those created by formally trained artists of her generation. Similarly, Kamya’s sculptural artworks naturally defy the typical sculptures produced by art graduates. They are a bold expression of going against the norm of art making which can only be realized by a free-mind.

The exhibition Father and Daughter is showing now at Umoja Art gallery located on plot 1800, Moyo close along Mukalazi Rd, Bukoto, Behind Princess Kevina, Kampala. Images are courtesy of the Artists.