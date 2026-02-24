2027 AFCON: Gov’t launches training facilities in Universities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Feb 19, The government commissioned the construction of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) training facilities in public universities and selected districts as part of preparations for Uganda’s joint hosting of the Pamoja AFCON 2027 tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

Speaking during the launch at Makerere University on Thursday, the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, said the government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, will construct seven AFCON-standard training grounds across the country.

The facilities will be established at Makerere University, Kyambogo University, Gulu University, and Lira University. Additional grounds will be developed at Masindi Municipal Council, Hoima Booma grounds, and Pece grounds.

Beginning with Makerere University, Ogwang revealed that the construction contract has been awarded to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Engineering Brigade, with works expected to be completed within six months.

The Makerere project, located at the university’s main sports grounds, will cost Shs21.8 billion. So far, 14.6 billion shillings have been released to the UPDF Engineering Brigade to kick-start construction.

Ogwang further disclosed that, for the first time, the government plans to invest over 1.5 trillion shillings in the sports subsector.

He said the universities were selected to host the facilities to promote talent identification at the tertiary level.

Ogwanga urged beneficiary institutions to ensure proper maintenance so that the infrastructure serves its intended purpose beyond the tournament. He tasked the UPDF Engineering Brigade to strictly adhere to the six-month completion timeline.

He revealed that phase Two renovations of Mandela National Stadium will also be undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade.

With the new facilities in place, Uganda intends to bid for and host additional international competitions, including a possible solo bid for the 2031 AFCON tournament.

Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS), said the government has allocated Shs19 billion for Phase Two construction at Kyambogo University. For the AFCON facilities in Hoima, Gulu, Lira, and Pace, Shs13.2 billion has been allocated for each site, while Shs20.2 billion will be invested in Masindi Stadium.

Ogwel explained that the training facilities will accommodate multiple sports disciplines, including athletics and basketball, and will feature fully-fledged pitches with hybrid green grass as recommended by CAF, Africa’s football governing body. He added that the facilities will be equipped with irrigation systems, floodlights, players’ changing rooms, generators, and adequate seating capacity depending on location. Ogwel further revealed that government funding has been secured to maintain the facilities through the conclusion of the 2027 AFCON tournament.

Thereafter, they will be handed over to the respective universities to benefit students and the surrounding communities.

Ngabirano Francis, Undersecretary for Logistics at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, who represented the Permanent Secretary, pledged to deliver the projects within the stipulated six months. He assured the public of quality workmanship, noting that the UPDF aims to complete and hand over the facilities by August 31.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe, welcomed the development, describing sports as vital to character building, leadership development, and unity within the institution. He said the new sports complex will significantly enhance the university’s capacity to nurture talent.

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Elly Katunguka, expressed appreciation to the government for prioritizing sports infrastructure, noting that sports provide constructive engagement for young people and help steer them away from harmful activities. The projects will be supervised by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

URN