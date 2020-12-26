88 cattle and 104 goats slaughtered on christmas day in Lira

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 88 herds of cattle and 104 goats have been slaughtered on Christmas day at Lira Main Abattoir in Lira City.

The slaughtering was carried out between 5 to 9am thus causing congestion at the abattoir where many people flocked to purchase a few kilograms of meat because here the prices and quantity is more favorable.

Some of the meat was then supplied to different market butcheries within Lira City to cater for the people who could not reach out to the Abattoir.

A kilo of beef is being sold at 12,000/=while goat meat and mutton is going for 14,000/=

However vendors at Lira Main Market decried low sales on Christmas day reason being most people did shopping at the eve of Christmas.

But Simon Peter Okullo one of the Directors of Lira Butchers and Cattle Traders Association said despite the big numbers already slaughtered, they are still expecting to slaughter more during the day since the consumption is high.

Adum Moses, the chairperson of meat trader’s association explains that the prices of meat have remained the same like last Christmas because the sales are very low.

“As I talk now, customers are not many that is why we are maintaining the price.” he said.

Jackie Awor who sells food items at Lira Main Market is not sure whether customers will come or not because most people carried out their shopping at the eve of Christmas.

Meanwhile, Nelson Odongo who operates Agedi Butchery in the Lira Main Market said their sales have increased because the consumers’ demand his high thus his expectation of more sales.

However, at many business points especially produce lane, traders spent seated watching over their produce as customers’ trickled in.

