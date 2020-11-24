85 people were killed last week-Police records

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighty-five people were killed in Uganda in the past seven days, according to police records.

Statistics from the Criminal Investigation Directorate –CID show that 40 people were killed in criminal incidents while 45 others died in the countrywide protests following the arrest of the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi was picked up from Luuka district headquarters last week while addressing his supporters by a team of police officers led by Frank Mwesigwa on accusations of flouting Standard Operating Procedures –SOPs meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This led to sporadic protests in various parts of the country, which prompted security forces to respond with teargas and live bullets that claimed the lives of several people. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists that some suspects were picked up in connection to the killings.

Some of the killings that happened outside political protests include the kidnap and murder of 7-year-old girl Esther Mujuri in Kiboga District. The minor was kidnapped from her parent’s home where she had been left with her two little brothers.

“The parents of these three young children left them alone at home. The assailants came and asked for a knife and later dragged Namujuri out of the home up to the nearby hill from where she was found killed,” Enanga said.

Enanga also says police have opened inquiries into the death of the 45 people killed during the pro-Kyagulanyi protests. At least 836 people have arrested in connection to the protests

