Thursday , December 20 2018
Airtel
Home / AFRICA / 82 killed in ethnic violence in western DR Congo: NGO

82 killed in ethnic violence in western DR Congo: NGO

The Independent December 20, 2018 AFRICA Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: DR Congo Unrest

Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | At least 80 people have been killed in ethnic violence since Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s west, according to witnesses.

“There a 82 confirmed dead,” said Georges Kapiamba, head of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ), citing witness statements.

His figures were backed up by one man who escaped the violence who told AFP that “according to what I’ve learnt, there are 80 people dead”.

On Tuesday the governor of the western Mai-Ndombe province, where the violence broke out, put the provisional toll at 45 dead with more than 60 injured.

Tags

Stanbic Home Sweet Loans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved