82 killed in ethnic violence in western DR Congo: NGO

Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | At least 80 people have been killed in ethnic violence since Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s west, according to witnesses.

“There a 82 confirmed dead,” said Georges Kapiamba, head of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice (ACAJ), citing witness statements.

His figures were backed up by one man who escaped the violence who told AFP that “according to what I’ve learnt, there are 80 people dead”.

On Tuesday the governor of the western Mai-Ndombe province, where the violence broke out, put the provisional toll at 45 dead with more than 60 injured.