81 MPs append signature on Muhwezi censure motion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 81 Members of Parliament have so far signed the motion to censure the Minister of Security, Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi. The Opposition wants to censure the minister for allegedly abdicating responsibility in the face of torture of Ugandans by security officers.

However, with two days to the deadline of collecting signatures, Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga has revealed that only 81 MPs out of the required 176 have signed.

The Opposition in Parliament started signing a motion seeking to censure Minister Muhwezi on February 10, and the 10 working days provided for under the Parliament Rules of Procedure elapse on Thursday.

Out of the total 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party enjoys majority numbers with 336 MPs.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Mpuuga said that the signing is still ongoing until the expiry of the 10 working days on Thursday.

According to the list, out of the 57 MPs from the biggest opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), 54 have signed leaving out Jimmy Lwanga, the Njeru Municipality MP, Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya, and his counterpart Allan Ssewanyana, for Makindye West who is currently in Kitalya prison.

From the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, 16 MPs have already signed out of the 32.

Some of the notable MPs from FDC who are yet to sign the censure motion are Kilak North MP, Anthony Akol, former Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ocan, Dokolo Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal, Bukonzo East MP Harold Tonny Muhindo, Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katushabe, Budadiri West MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Kabale Municipality MP Thaddeus Nicholas Kamara among others.

Out of the 9 MPs from the Democratic Party-DP, 5 have signed leaving out 4. Those yet to sign are Buikwe South MP, Lulume Bayiga, Tochi County MP Peter Akot, Nwoya County MP Geoffrey Okello, and Kyotera County MP John Paul Mpalanyi.

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) lone MP, Santa Akot, representing Aruu North has also not yet signed the motion. Also, out of the 9 Uganda People’s Congress-UPC Party MPs, only Erute South MP Jonathan Odur has appended his signature.

No MP from the ruling NRM party has signed the censure motion.

Mpuuga also said that the opposition boycott of plenary sittings has ended and they will return to the House when it resumes.

Mpuuga also notes that in the meantime, the Opposition is continuing with its human rights violation constituency register campaign and that members of the public are encouraged to register their complaints at the offices of their area MPs.

*****

URN