72 youths arrested in Kabale over alleged nationwide job scam

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kabale District on Thursday evening arrested 72 youths in connection with an alleged scamming operation that has reportedly been targeting people across the country.

The arrests were made during an operation at the Gleam Supermarket building along the Kabale–Mbarara Road in Central Division, Kabale Municipality.

The operation was led by the Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Michael Muramira Kyakashari.

According to Kyakashari, 61 of the arrested youths are believed to be victims who were lured from various districts across Uganda with promises of employment opportunities.

The remaining 11 suspects are alleged to be the masterminds behind the recruitment and training scheme.

Kyakashari says the group, comprising both males and females, had reportedly been operating under a company known as Canan Dream Visionaries Limited.

Victims were allegedly required to pay a registration fee of fifteen thousand shillings with the promise of securing well-paying jobs.

The arrested youths are from the districts of Manafwa, Namisindwa, Kween, Pallisa, Iganga, Soroti, Mbarara, Ntungamo, Rukungiri, Rukiga, Rubanda, Kanungu, Kiruhura, and Kisoro, among others.

After registration, victims were reportedly pressured to pay additional sums of not less than Shs1 million. Some were allegedly instructed to contact their relatives to send between 1.7 million shiings and 2.2 million shillings.

Kyakashari adds that the suspected ringleaders could face several charges, including human trafficking and alleged involvement in rebel activities, once investigations are complete.

Some of the alleged victims, who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity, say they initially paid Shs15,000 as a registration fee but were later forced to ask their families for more money after being promised lucrative jobs.

The suspects were still detained at Kabale Central Police Station as investigations continued.

URN