70- year-old succumbs to COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another Ugandan has succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the number of deaths to six. The deceased is a male Ugandan aged 70-year and resident of Nateete in Kampala, according to the Health Ministry.

A statement from Ministry of Health shows that the deceased was taken to Lubaga Hospital on July 24th while presenting with Covid-19 like symptoms including fever and cough. Further investigations also revealed that the deceased was diabetic, a risk factor for Covid-19.

“Upon deterioration he was admitted in the intensive care unit at the same hospital and Covid-19 samples were taken off from him and sent to laboratories for analysis. Samples were confirmed for SAR-COV-2,” reads the statement.

He was referred to Mulago National Referral hospital on July 28th, 2020 where he was admitted in intensive care unit. “Unfortunately, he passed away yesterday (Thursday) evening,” the statement read. In addition, 31 of the 2,334 samples tested for COVID-19 on Thursday turned positive.

Four of the cases are Ugandan truck drivers, 8 contacts to previously confirmed cases and 19 are alerts in the community. Cumulatively, Uganda has so far registered 1,254 COVID-19 cases and 1,102 recoveries.

*****

URN