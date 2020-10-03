7 held over murdered truck drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID is holding seven suspects in connection to the death of a truck driver and various car robberies in Kampala. The deceased trucker has been identified as Ssalongo Muhammad Kasozi, a resident of Kitezi in Kasangati town council in Wakiso district.

Kasozi was killed on May 10th, 2020 after being lured by his assailants to ferry maize from Bugema in Luwero to Kasubi Market. Preliminary police investigations show that upon arrival at Bugema, one of the suspects who picked Kasozi from Mpelerwe asked him to turn off the main road to an isolated area where they met people pretending to be loaders.

It is alleged that the suspects grabbed Kasozi immediately he stepped out of the vehicle and tied him with ropes before they sealed his mouth with polythene bags and beat him to death. His body was found by residents who alerted police.

Police used some of the documents they found in the deceased’s wallet to identify the body. Police launched a manhunt for the assailants who made off with the deceased’s truck registration number UBB 075W and sold it in DRC.

CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, says the search led to the arrest of four suspects last week. Three more suspects were picked up after they were implicated by their colleagues for their alleged involvement in car robberies in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

Those in custody are Murishid Ssenyonjo, a resident of Magere, Mosh Mutebi alias Mosey, from Nansana, Mukwaya and Amis Kakaire from Luwero district. Amis is said to have hired Kasozi from Mpererwe prior to his death.

The other suspects are Ronald Kigala from Busika, Musa Mugerwa from Buikwe district and Chris Kimuli, the driver of the stolen vehicles. The suspects are also said to have been involved in the theft of motor vehicle registration number UBH718H from Kalerwe on May 7th, 2020.

The vehicle was also taken to Bugema before it was transferred to DRC Congo for sale. “We have established that the gang has counterparts in DRC. All stolen motor vehicles are sold there and sold so cheaply we’re currently engaging diplomatic means to have their counterparts also arrested,” said Twine.

He appeals to truck drivers to at least move with a second person and develop mechanisms to capture the particulars of those who hire them.

According to Twine, investigations show that one the suspect is wanted in Bushenyi for murder.

The suspects are currently locked up at the Kibuli CID headquarters in Kampala pending their appearance in court.

