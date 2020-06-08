69 quarantined in Magamaga military barracks

Mayuge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixty nine contacts of a COVID-19 patient have been quarantined at the Mayuge based Magamaga Military barracks.

Authorities said the contacts who were identified on Sunday have been quarantined at the barracks.

The patient is a wife to a soldier who had came to nurse her sick husband last Tuesday. She was later taken for treatment at the Jinja regional referral hospital isolation center.

The contacts comprise of civilians and UPDF soldiers who directly or indirectly interacted with the patient and her husband.

Capt. George Musinguzi, the UPDF spokesperson in Busoga sub region says that different tents have been setup to create enough space for quarantining the suspects with all the necessary facilities which he claims will prevent their daily interaction with the rest of the community at the barracks.

Musinguzi also notes that the contacts have been grouped basing on their closeness with the victim during her stay at the barracks so as to ease monitoring by the standby health team stationed in the barracks premises.

He adds that the leadership has already contacted the ministry of health team which is expected to take samples from the suspects within this week.

Meanwhile, James Shilaku, the Mayuge resident district commissioner says that the taskforce has boosted the barracks with a team of health workers who are closely monitoring the suspects.

URN