SH200,000: 65 year old teacher commits suicide over debt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A teacher has committed suicide in Oyam district allegedly over debt. The deceased has been identified as Aldo Ocen, 65, a teacher at Ayomjeri primary school in Aber sub county, Oyam district.

Ocen, a resident of Akudi-Igida village, Adel Parish in Minakulu sub county consumed poison at his home in Akudi-igida village on Wednesday. Josephine Odongo, a resident of Akudi-igida village says that the deceased, a father of seven had not received his salary since June, 2020.

It is alleged that Ocen, now deceased fought a neighbor, Abdullah Ojok, two months ago leaving him with a compound fracture. However, Ocen’s attempt to reach reconciliation with Ojok hit a snag after failing to raise 200,000 shillings to pay Ojok’s medical bills.

Sam Otim, a boda boda rider, also a neighbor says the deceased who had entered into an agreement to pay Ojok’s medical bill before the local authorities could not raise money since he had accumulated debts from the local saving groups and from other members in the community.

He adds that Ocen consumed a tin of insecticides used for spraying cotton, and died on his way to St. John Paul hospital in Oyam district where he was being rushed for medical treatment.

Robert Odongo, the LCI chairperson of Akudi-igida village confirmed the incident saying the matter has been reported to police.

“He consumed poison and died on his way to the hospital, the loan sharks were ever on his neck over defaulting on payments, and one time they came up to his home threatening to attach his household property,” said the chairperson.

Grace Musoke, the Oyam District Police Commander says police has already given a go ahead to the deceased’s family for the burial arrangement. Musoke asked the public to always seek for counselling when stressed to mitigate premature deaths.

*****

URN