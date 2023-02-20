5th Economic Mkutano to highlight economic zone opportunity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private sector players, government and other key stakeholders are set to meet at the 5th Economic Mkutano – organized by the Mkutano Company – to be held on Feb.23 in Kampala to deliberate on the opportunities related to the green economic zones for the private sector.

David Bikhado Ofungi, the curator of the Economic Mkutano said, the day’s program is designed around implementable learnings that speak directly to investment opportunities that local investors can pivot into from a project development perspective.

“This means that property developers focused on the retail, housing and office spaces will leave with an idea of what a pivot to developing economic zones looks like,” Ofungi said.

He said the emphasis will be placed on delivering practical guidance and getting consensus on key areas including; technical and financing considerations for the private sector vis-à-vis green industrial zones.

High level reflection panel covering local government, academia, policy and the environment will share workable ideas on the topic.

The government in 2017 launched the Uganda Green Growth Development Strategy (UGGDS), which provided a road map for the sustainable economic growth.

UGGDS was developed to operationalise the broad green growth tenets highlighted in Agenda 2030 and Uganda Vision 2040 to support the country’s accelerated transition to middle-income status.

These Green Economic Zones (GEZ) offer private sector investors a unique opportunity to invest in sectors such as renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, and sustainable industrial practices. In addition, the government has finalised guidelines for operationalising the green zones and has set up a conducive environment for the private sector.

However, the private sector still faces technical and financing hurdles when it comes to investing in these zones.