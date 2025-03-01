55 FARDC soldiers sentenced to death for fleeing battle ground in North Kivu

KINSHASA, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | A garrison military court has sentenced 55 soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) to death for fleeing the enemy and looting in Lubero Territory, North Kivu Province. The court session, held at Musienene State, near the frontline towards Butembo, began on Monday.

A total of 66 soldiers had been arrested for pillage along National Road No. 2, specifically in Lubero-Centre, Kimbulu, Musienene, and Butembo, after retreating in the face of advancing March 23 Movement (M23) rebels. Their actions reportedly caused public panic in the affected areas.

Delivering the verdict on Friday evening, Major Georges Nkuwa, the presiding magistrate, sentenced 55 soldiers to death, while another soldier was handed five years of imprisonment with hard labor. Two soldiers received two-year sentences, while one was given one year. One soldier was acquitted. Meanwhile, hearings for six other soldiers accused of flagrante delicto are still ongoing.

Magistrate Nkuwa stated that the sentences serve an educational purpose, meant to reinforce military discipline and deter similar misconduct in the future. “Discipline is the mother of armies. We will be tracking down those who leave the front without orders, those who flee the enemy, and those who violate military regulations,” said Nkuwa.

However, the defense lawyer, Maître Jules Muvweko, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and vowed to appeal. He accused the court of favoring the prosecution’s argument without properly considering defense statements. “We are not satisfied with this judgment. We intend to appeal because several people have just been convicted for nothing. There were shortcomings in the way the judges analyzed the evidence. Unfortunately, they sided with the prosecutor. We expected more acquittals, and we are going to challenge this ruling,” said Muvweko.

This marks the fifth garrison military court session in Butembo dealing with FARDC soldiers accused of flagrant violations while on the frontline against M23 rebels.

