53 Rwandan nationals deported from Uganda

Chanika, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | They were handed over to Rwandan Immigration authorities on Tuesday at the Uganda-Rwanda border of Chanika in Kisoro district.

Malicerino Mwesigye, the Assistant Immigration Commissioner who presided over the handover says that the Rwandan nationals were arrested from different parts of the country without clear documents authorizing them to be in Uganda.

Mwesigye says that they have been under incarceration in different prisons in Uganda.

He also says that some of the deportees had completed serving their sentences in prison while others were pardoned by President Yoweri Museveni.

He adds that other 79 Rwandan nationals were also on Monday this week deported through Mirama border in Ntungamo district.

The deportation comes at a time when Uganda and Rwanda are resuming talks through video conferencing to resolve animosity between the two countries. Rwanda accuses Ugandan authorities of abducting its citizens and locking them up in un-gazetted areas.

Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially Rwanda National Congress-RNC and the Democratic Forces for the liberation of Rwanda FDLR, which have declared war on the Kigali government.

On Monday, Rwandan authorities handed over the body of a Ugandan businessman shot dead by security officers. Sidin Muhereza, a resident of Kagogo village in Bigaga parish, Butanda Sub County was shot dead in Sebeya village, Burera district, about 15 kilometres from the Uganda-Rwanda borderline.

Rwandan security officers accused him of smuggling through porous borders.

