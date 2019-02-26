5,000 South Sudanese flee fresh fighting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of South Sudanese refugees have crossed into Uganda following fresh fighting between the government and new rebel group, the National salvation front.

According to reports from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 5,000 people have fled to Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo to escape fighting and violence against civilians in central equatorial state.

Arua district refugee desk officer Solomon Osakan says, in the past three weeks, they have received more than 2,400 South Sudanese seeking refuge in Uganda.

According to Osakan, in the last two weeks of January, they received at least 100 South Sudanese daily and at least 1,000 in the last one week.

Osakan explained that the new arrivals are being taken to Rhino Camp refugee settlement camp.

The spokesperson UNHCR Charlie Yaxley confirmed the development saying, most of the refugees fleeing South Sudan in the past three weeks are majorly those who had returned home from Uganda after the peace deal was signed.

He says the situation seems to be calm but fears humanitarian conditions could worsen given lack of funds to assist the new arrivals in DRC, Uganda and those internally displaced since the rebel group is preventing aid workers from accessing the displaced persons in Yei County.

The new arrivals in DRC are taking refuge in schools, churches abandoned houses and are surviving on food given to them by the community in DRC`s North East Ituri province.

*****

URN