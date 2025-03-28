500 benefit from Absa Bank Uganda’s Ramadan donations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has donated food items worth UGX 20,000,000 to provide meals for 500 beneficiaries during this period of Ramadan. Led by the bank’s Muslim colleagues, this initiative reflects Absa’s deep-rooted commitment to inclusive community and solidarity as it supports Imams across five selected Masjids in feeding those in need during the Holy Month.

In a continued spirit of unity with the Muslim community, the bank later hosted over 200 clients, partners and colleagues to break their fast in an Iftar dinner at Serena Hotel. The event was graced by the presence of Hajat Sharifah Buzeki, Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The evening’s keynote speaker, Dr. Muhammad Kiggundu Musoke lauded Absa’s efforts and inspired attendees with his words saying, “In Islam, we believe that money doesn’t diminish through generosity—it only multiplies. I thank Absa for reaching out to those who truly need it and bringing us here to share a meal as we are taught. Their actions throughout the day show the abundance that comes from a heart rooted in service and community.”

As a token of appreciation, each guest at the dinner received a beautifully crafted prayer mat- a symbol of respect for their spiritual traditions and practical support for their Ramadan observances.

David Wandera, Interim Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, expressed gratitude to all attendees, stating, “It was a privilege to host this Iftar dinner and to stand in solidarity with our clients and the Muslim community during this sacred month. At Absa Bank, we are committed to fostering relationships beyond banking; tonight was a beautiful reflection of that commitment.”

Absa Bank Uganda remains committed to serving its community with compassion and respect. This Iftar dinner is just one of the many ways the bank seeks to strengthen its ties and support its diverse clientele.