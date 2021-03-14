50 year old hacked to death in Luuka

Luuka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luuka district is investigating circumstances under which 50 year old Tom Kilema was hacked to death during the night of Saturday.

Kilema, a resident of Kirimwa A village in Bukooma sub county, Luuka district was hacked to death by unknown assailants who reportedly first forced him outside of his house in the middle of the night.

His lifeless body which had deep cuts in the head and back was dumped behind a pit latrine in Kirimwa A trading center.

Bosco Tirutya, the deceased’s grandchild says that the assailants who had covered their faces ordered Kilema to board their motorcycle before speeding off with him.

“The assailants who had covered their faces called out to grandfather who politely followed them, but I was shocked to find out that he was killed,” he says.

Yusuf Nuume, the area LC 1 chairperson says that Kilema was attacked in the absence of his wife and other family members adding that, Tirutya who stayed behind only notified local leaders on Sunday morning.

He says that they mounted search for Kilema, only to recover his lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

Nuume adds that Kilema has been a reliable counselor who will be missed by both the elderly and youthful members of the community.

The Luuka district police commander John Bosco Sserunjogi confirms the incident adding that police has mounted a search for the suspects.

*****

URN