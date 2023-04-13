4th Edition of Students’ Art Exhibition at Tadooba Gallery

The art on showcase speaks on how the young artists have been mentored to embrace studio competence and innovation in order to be innovative artists and individuals. P

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The seasoned students’ art exhibition at Tadooba gallery as usual came with many expectations from both the students and audience. On the part of the students, they looked forward to an opportunity to have their work displayed in a gallery space where it would be subjected to diverse criticism from different types of audiences. Conversely, on the side of the audience it was an opportunity to renew conversations on the future of Ugandan art. Any scheme that involves young artists will always bring into perspective where the Ugandan art industry is going. It is therefore fair to suggest to this end, that this edition of the exhibition lived up to these expectations and undoubtedly opened up more room to have further discourses on the criticality of art mentorship and the notion of democratizing ideas in art. The latter is one of the core objectives of this artistic initiative.

The multi disciplinary artworks in the exhibit speak to how the young artists have been mentored to embrace studio competence and innovation within the framework of being competitive and innovative individuals. The artists’ particular selection of both organic and synthetic media suggest their wide ranging experimental artistic processes. This undertaking insinuates the notion of thinking outside the box that can inspire the production of more than beautiful art. As such, the paintings created in mixed media (Charcoal or Coffee Powder and acrylics) immediately invoke a sense of intrigue. The artist works with unfamiliar media to give their paintings an edge of uniqueness while engaging deeply with the viewer. The viewer will stop in their tracks to wonder the story behind the pieces of art. From this point on, conversations will begin about the inspiration and processes of making such work. Similarly, the experimental process of working with food sacks yields the same results. Food sacks are common objects in many communities across the country but questions abound on their disposal after use. Through working with the synthetic material, the artist contributes to the conversation on recycling in art.

Again, such experimental processes visible in notable artworks on display imbue a sense of connection between artists and the public. In as much as the work is showcased in a traditional art space, the relationship between the immediate community and the artist is not ignored. Firstly, the media like coffee, charcoal and food sacks are easily accessible in the local community. Secondly, the themes interrogated in the paintings and installations are not abstract but familiar to the public. The painting of a group of young women at a borehole fetching water draws familiarity to what routinely happens in the neighborhood. The domestic activity of collecting water from the water hole remains one of the roles performed by women in many rural communities. Additionally, it is a communal activity that brings people together from different backgrounds therefore strengthening social relationships.

By stimulating such conversations, these young artists reflect that they have matured artistically through the mentorship. Their work is bold and sincere and can confidently be displayed in any space to elicit the deserved attention. But such achievement has been peppered with hard work, sacrifice and time between artists and their mentor. This type of success is interesting and befitting within the local art industry especially now when the industry is touted to be on a growth trajectory.

The need to have young artists mentored outside the classroom is highly important. It is the first step towards creating independent minded artists who can see their art beyond the University campus. From this point on, the young artist begins to visualize their destiny as a wider stage that invites continuous wide ranging artistic processes that include experimentation with unconventional media, new audiences and criticism for their art. Such engagement, inadvertently enriches their art: that they are free from self contentment and egoistic tendencies. It is only such approach that they can make great art.

The exhibition runs under the theme ‘Assorted Studio Experiences’ and is open at Tadooba gallery located at Nangwa- Butwalo, Mukono. The mentorship was conducted on second and third year Art and Design Undergraduate students from Kyambogo University.