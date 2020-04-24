480 arrested in Kampala for defying COVID-19 directives

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 480 people have been arrested for defying the COVID-19 directives.

They were arrested on Thursday in an operation by Joint Security Task Force- JTF commanded by Kampala Police commander, Commissioner of Police Moses Kafeero.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Police Spokesperson said that the operation was conducted after security noticed there was an increased in violation of COVID-19 directives issued by President Museveni.

Onyango said the 480 suspects were arrested from areas of Nakulabye, Kasubi, Namungona, Kawempe, Maganjo, Nansana, Masitowa, Lubigi, Kisaasi, Kyanja, Mutungo, Banda, Kireka and Kinawataka.

“The Joint Security Task Force has arrested 480 suspects in and around Kampala Metropolitan policing area for defying the Presidential directives on COVID-19. Many of the suspects were found drinking in bars, walking past curfew time, operating shops and others were found selling drugs during curfew time,” Onyango said.

The security team has detained the accused persons as they are being investigated on allegations of having suspected narcotics, disobedience of lawful orders and doing a negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease.

“Exhibits recovered from them include suspected narcotic drugs, alcohol and others. Their files are being worked on and they will appear in various courts today or Monday next week,” Onyango said.

Museveni issued curfew starting from 7 pm to 6:30 am whereby all people except medical emergency teams and security personnel must be in their respective. The curfew and other directives such as the ban on non-food business operations, private and public transport means, school and church gathering end of May 5.

At least more than 3,000 people have been arrested since March 18 when the first sets of orders were issued by Museveni. Several have been charged in various courts while others were pardoned after giving genuine explanations.

*****

URN