44 COVID patients discharged from Entebbe Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital has today discharged 44 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is the second biggest number of recovered patients being discharged in a day from one facility since Uganda recorded its first case on March 21. On Monday, 47 truck drivers, the biggest number across the country were discharged from the same hospital.

While presiding over the ceremony to discharge the recovered patients at Entebbe Hospital, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine said that the latest discharge of 44 patients shows that the hospital is doing a commendable job.

The latest discharge brings the total number of patients who have recovered to 486. Uganda has so far confirmed a total of 741 cases.

Dr. Atwine noted that some of the patients recovered after spending ten days in hospital.

However, Dr. Moses Muwanga, the hospital director reminded Atwine that his team has not yet been paid risk allowances for two months. There are 100 hospital workers including 70 health workers. Each front line worker earns between shillings 40,000 to shillings 80,000 per day on duty.

Atwine says that the risk allowances have been paid but should get to the individual bank accounts by this Saturday.

She however praised the health workers as ‘heroes’ because they have handled cases amidst challenges of delayed payment of risk allowances.

Dr. Christopher Nsereko, a physician and head of the clinical team at Entebbe hospital has also lauded the Hospital workers for staying safe while handling the patients and suspects for the last three months. So far, 28 health workers across Uganda have contracted the virus.

Entebbe Hospital has handled a total of 158 patients, of which 140 have recovered including patient zero and the two frontline health workers from Lira Regional Referral Hospital. As a result, there are 18 patients left in the hospital.

Nsereko is however appealing to the community and employers to embrace the recovered patients, majority truck drivers. He says the truck drivers are always worried about stigma and loss of jobs while at the hospital.

