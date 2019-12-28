32 arrested in police operations in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty two suspected goons have been arrested by the Aviation Police around several beaches in Entebbe during the Christmas and Boxing Day festivities.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner in charge of Entebbe, Noor Njuki revealed the development during an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday.

The suspects were arrested from Botanical Gardens, Aero Beach, Lido, Spenah and White Sand Beach in Entebbe as they reportedly tried to snatch property from different revelers enjoying the festive season.

Njuki said 15 of the suspects were arrested during day battling to take away properties including phones and wallets from women and unsuspecting men from the different recreation centers in Entebbe. Seventeen others were arrested at night.

“We are now trying to screen these people to see if some are innocent. However, most of them do not have identification documents which has left us wondering how they can easily be identified and their criminal record as well,” says Njuki.

The suspects are now being held at the Aviation Police Headquarters close to Entebbe international airport. The Division Police Commander for Entebbe Baker Kawonawo confirmed the arrests.

URN