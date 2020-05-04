30,000 affected by floods in Nakapiripirit

Nakapiripirit, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of people in Namalu sub county in Nakapiripirit district have been displaced by flash floods. Hundreds of the affected people have taken refuge at Namalu Primary school while others have relocated to the home of their relatives in safer areas.

Simon Peter Igira, a community worker says over 1000 people are at the school after their houses were submerged by floods on Saturday night after three rivers burst their banks. He says rain has pounded the district since last week.

Igira says the affected households are in dire need of food relief, medical supplies and shelter. Tony Okello, the Namalu sub county chief says the damage caused by flooding after Amaler, Namalu and Loowan burst their banks has created unprecedented suffering to the community.

He says the floods have displaced over 30,000 people in Namalu sub county and washed away several property and crop gardens. Okello fears the situation could get worse if rain continues pounding Nakapiripirit district.

The flash floods also swept away the bridge from Muyembe junction cutting off traffic on Muyembe – Nakapiripirit road forcing Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) to temporary close the road section.

UNRA has advised the motorists heading to Nakapiripirit from Mbale or Muyembe to use Mbale –Soroti – Katakwi – Nakapiripirit road and vice versa.

The Nakapiripirit Resident District commissioner, David Modo says he has asked the sub county chief to send a report to the district for transmission to the Office of the Prime Minister for assistance.

URN