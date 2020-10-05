290 parliamentary aspirants to contest on FDC ticket

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change party has so far given 290 aspirants a nod to contest for parliamentary positions across the country. Of these, atleast 20 are incumbents.

Speaking to URN at the party’s headquarters, Augustine Ojobire, the secretary to the party’s electoral commission said that the party has got replacements for even the 15 members who have so far left the party.

The party fell on hard rocks ever since Patrick Oboi Amuriat was elected as its president in November 2017. Most of the MPs who supported his opponent, Gregg Mugisha Muntu, a retired two-star general of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces-UPDF either went with him in his newfound party, Alliance for National Transformation-ANT or have opted to contest as independents.

According to the list given to Uganda Radio Network by Ojobire, most of those who have left the party hail mainly from Eastern Uganda. These include Abdul Katuntu, [Bugweri county], Gonahasa Francis Barnabas [Kabweri County], Elijah Okupa[ Kasilo county], Angelina Osegge [Soroti woman], Paul Mwiru [Jinja Municipality East], Herbert Ariko Edmond [Soroti municipality], Sizomu Gershom Rabbi Wambede [Bungokho North] and Jack Wamai Wamanga [Mbale Municipality].

Others are Centenary Robert Franco [Kasese municipality], Mbaju Jackson [Busongora County South], Winnie Kiiza [Kasese Woman], Nabilah Naggayi Sempala[Kampala woman], Odonga Otoo [ Aruu County] and Morris Ogenga Latigo [Agago North]. But according to Ojobire, not all the above just abandoned the party, others were forced out for different reasons.

For example he said, Wamanga Wamai just retired from elective politics while Osegge and Okupa were booted by their respective district offices for neglect of the party and Sizomu lost the primaries. He adds that Centenary and Mbaju returned their nomination forms after the closure of the exercise adding that FDC does not mind losing anybody who fails to tow the party line.

On those who lost primaries and want to come as independents, Ojobire said it would be ‘bad manners’ if that happens. He said people must appreciate that whenever there is a contest, there is always a winner and a loser.

According to information available at the Electoral Commission, there are 146 districts and 353 constituencies. Each district is represented by one an MP [woman], the same for the constituency. When you add special interest group MPs like the UPDF, the workers, youths, elderly, people with disabilities, it brings to 529, the total of members of parliament who will constitute the 11th parliament.

Apart from the UPDF [who also caucus with the NRM], the ruling National Resistance Movement has fielded candidates in all the 509 elective parliamentary positions. So far, it is followed by the National Unity Platform, the newest party on the political scene.

According to those in the know, the National Unity Platform has so far identified 380 parliamentary aspirants who are going to hold the party’s flag in the coming elections. Nominations for members of parliament are expected to be held on October 12 and 13 and followed by presidential nominations on November 02nd and 3rd.

