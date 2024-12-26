29 suspected criminals arrested in Acholibur Town Council on Christmas

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Acholibur Town Council, Pader District, arrested 29 suspected criminals on Christmas night during a night patrol aimed at maintaining law and order during the festive season.

According to Inspector of Police Joe Oloya, the Aswa East Regional Public Relations Officer, the arrests were made following intelligence reports of suspicious activities in the town.

The police patrol team acted swiftly to apprehend the suspects, who were loitering in the streets.After being taken into custody at Acholibur Police Station and screened the following morning, 19 suspects mostly students were released as they had no cases to answer.

However, 10 suspects who lacked proper identification were retained for further questioning and transferred to Pader Central Police Station for additional investigation. Oloya assured the public that those who remain in custody would be produced in court once investigations are completed.

