28 Isimba dam workers held in China over coronavirus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A total of 28 Isimba dam workers have been blocked from returning to Uganda from China over the coronavirus, a disease which has currently claimed over 1,000 lives.

Xia Nenghai, the Project Manager of China Water and Electrical Company Ltd working on the Isimba dam told the Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament, that apart from the challenges they are facing to complete the project, some of their staff are stuck in China.

Nenghai says that although many of the workers wanted to return after travelling for China for New Year’s day, they cannot be allowed to return, and they do not know when they will return to Uganda. He says this is likely to affect progress on the dam.

He says currently they are struggling with less money and managing logistics in China, amid demands for the completion of the bridge.

Nenghai explains that several materials meant to be shipped to Uganda will be delayed because teams cannot travel to Uganda at the moment. He says, for example, a floating boom that they are required to ship meant to be installed in the bridge cannot be brought easily at the moment.

According to the World Health Organisation, Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses found in both animals and humans. Some infect people and are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Records indicate that the deaths, due to Coronavirus stood at 1, 017 people in China and one death outside China; in the Philippines by Tuesday. The World Health Organizations says that 393 cases have so far been reported in 24 other countries.

The Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament is probing the construction a bridge at the Dam following reports that 24 billion Shillings for the bridge was swindled. According to Nenghai, they do not know anything about the 24 billion Shillings, and they do not know from which end the money was eaten or even where it was.

******

URN