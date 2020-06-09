27 quarantined as Tororo registers two COVID-19 community cases

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 27 people have been placed under quarantine in Tororo district after two community members tested positive to coronavirus disease. The two community cases are believed to be contacts of truck drivers who recently tested positive for the disease.

Tororo District Health Officer Dr David Okumu said that the 27 people who are are currently under quarantine at Mukuju Core Primary Teacher’s College were picked by the district surveillance team after they came in contact with the two cases. Several others are being followed up.

“After we got the two positive cases, we made a follow up on the people whom they came in contact with, we now have 27 people in our quarantine centre and several others are under close monitoring for the next 14 days to see if they contracted the disease,” he said.

Dr Okumu has appealed to community members to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines and avoid contact with high-risk groups.

State Minister for ICT Peter Ogwang expressed worry over the absence of ambulances at the border districts of Busia and Tororo despite having a bigger threat of COVID-19 infections. He said that when these districts get a case, they have to wait for an ambulance from either Mbale or Jinja.

******

URN