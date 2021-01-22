220 police trainees dismissed over academic papers and health

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The commandant of Police Training School –PTS at Kabalye in Masindi district has expelled 220 police trainees over forged academic qualifications.

Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Abubaker Ziwedde, the PTS commandant received instructions from police headquarters to conduct a verification process for all the 5,000 trainees and it was established that over 182 had falsified documents. The rest are said to have been found with serious medical conditions that could not allow them to continue with the one-year training.

The rumour about the expelled police trainees started circulating last weekend, Commissioner of Police –CP Fred Enanga, who is also police spokesperson issued a statement this afternoon confirming the suspension.

“We would like to inform the public that a total of 220 trainees who had reported for the Initial Probationer Police training course, at the Police Training School at Kabalye, Masindi, have been discontinued from the course on medical grounds and falsification of their academic documents,” Enanga said.

Enanga said all trainees underwent very thorough individual medical assessments at the training school, where it was established that 38 trainees had medical conditions that could not meet the inherent requirements of the training and the subsequent operational policing roles in the field.

“An additional 182 trainees, were discontinued after verification of their academic documents. Upon thorough scrutiny, they were found with forged documents, others had less than 4 credits, failures in English other than the credit required, failure in Mathematics other than the pass required, while others were found to be overaged, which automatically ruled them out of the training,” Enanga said.

Police exhibited all the forged academic documents confiscated at Masindi CPS, where investigations were instituted. Soon after the recruitment exercise had been concluded, rumours emanated that some recruits had paid from 500,000 and 2 million shillings in order to be included on the list.

Some policemen who participated in the recruitment exercise especially in Eastern Uganda were arrested and charged. Enanga reiterated that recruitment into the police is strictly by merit, a process that cannot be compromised.

The recruitment of 5,000 PPCs is part of the 10,000 policemen and women who were resolved to be recruited by Police Authority and Police Council in 2019. These are to replace over 5,000 that deserted or retired from the force since 2015. The first batch of 5,000 PPCs was passed out in August last year and have been vital in policing the ongoing elections.

URN