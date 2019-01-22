21 Cholera patients discharged from Naguru isolation unit

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 21 people have so far been discharged from the Cholera Isolation unit in Naguru, since the reported outbreak of the deadly disease in parts of Kampala last month.

These are part of the group that had been referred to the facility from Kabowa, in Rubaga division after they presented with Cholera, an acute diarrheal infection is caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

An investigation by the Health Ministry indicated that the affected community was exposed to waste drainage channels with inadequate latrine facilities and unhygienic home conditions.

Ministry of health Spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona says that the ministry has successfully contained the outbreak through treatment, sensitization of communities on prevention measures. He says currently only eight cases with signs and symptoms of cholera are still admitted at the China-Uganda Friendship hospital Naguru.

Ainebyoona adds that all patients at the unit are positively responding to treatment and that the ministry has intensified case management and surveillance in the areas of Kabowa to ensure that no case resurfaces.

“For now the outbreak is under control, but we are still following up and conducting further tests to ensure that the eight who are still in admission get better. We are also sensitizing people on their hygiene which is one of the major challenges in the area of the outbreak,” he said.

In order to tame further infections, the public is urged to practice proper personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet, and before eating food, boil drinking water, enforce proper human fecal disposal and to cover food to avoid contamination by flies. However, the absence of water implies that all the measures hang in balance.

URN