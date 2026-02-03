2025 PLE: Ntungamo, Kisoro post zero failures

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ntungamo and Kisoro municipalities have emerged among the top performers in the 2025 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) after recording zero failures, a result local leaders say is a product of deliberate and sustained collective action. According to official data, Ntungamo Municipality registered 648 candidates from various schools, with 100 percent attendance and no reported absentees.

Of these, 304 candidates (46.9 percent) passed in First Grade, highlighting a strong proportion of high achievers. A further 328 candidates (50.6 percent) obtained Second Grade, while 12 candidates passed in Third Grade and four in Fourth Grade. Officials say the performance reflects deliberate efforts sustained over the past 12 years. Gladys Turyatemba, the Ntungamo Municipal Inspector of Schools, attributed the results to an initiative launched in 2015 known as Peer Group Management (PGM).

“Under PGM, they formed teams of schoolteachers, both government and private, who meet at the beginning of every school term to lay strategies for improvement from the previous term,” Turyatemba said. She added that the teams develop a roadmap, use schools as focal points, and conduct full inspections using top-performing teachers as supervisors, with areas of improvement identified and strengthened. Turyatemba further noted that follow-up visits are conducted in all schools after assessments to award marks, a process she said has nurtured leadership among teachers.

She also noted that pupils are actively involved in the innovation, especially during the assessment of their teachers.

Turyatemba emphasized that excellence goes beyond examination scores. “Outstanding performance is evaluated not only in academics but also in critical non-academic areas such as sanitation and hygiene, which are regularly assessed as part of holistic school quality standards,” she said.

Denis Mbasiime, a primary teacher at Ruhoko Primary School, told URN that commitment and early preparation have been key to their success. He noted that schools have benefited from support under the Peer Group Management framework and innovations introduced by the inspector of schools.

Schools in Ntungamo Municipality have also embraced a holistic approach to education that extends beyond academics. Allen Komuhangi, the Headmistress of Ntungamo Primary School, said the school prioritizes pupil nutrition.

Parents contribute a small fee for lunch, while pupils whose parents are unable to pay bring packed meals from home. She added that teacher attendance is strictly enforced, with all staff required to adhere to the school timetable.

These approaches align with broader evidence from Uganda, where school feeding programmes—whether supported by parents, communities, or government—have been linked to improved concentration, reduced absenteeism, higher attendance (especially among girls), and better academic performance.

Kisoro Municipality is another area that recorded zero failures, with all 765 candidates who sat for PLE passing the examinations. Of these, 348 candidates (45.5 percent) passed in First Grade. The Kisoro Municipal Education Officer, Emmanuel Sabitti, attributed the strong performance to the commitment of education stakeholders, including teachers and parents, who instilled courage, discipline, and knowledge in learners.

Sabitti said that although the 2025 performance is commendable, more efforts will be made to ensure the municipality sustains and improves its results in the coming years. Rev. Hebert Mujabwami, the Director of Amazing Grace Primary School and Secretary for Education at the Diocese of Muhabura, attributed the success to the dedication of parents and teachers in ensuring that learners studied without shortages.

Rev. Mujabwami appealed to parents and guardians to continue supporting learners who performed well by enrolling them in secondary schools so they can continue excelling.

One of the best performers, 13-year-old Severin Ainembabazi, a pupil of Amazing Grace Primary School, scored eight aggregates. She thanked her teachers and parents for guiding her throughout her studies and said she hopes to pursue a career in surgery.

Joan Namara, the Head Teacher of Ineza Parents Primary School, said all 20 candidates who sat for the examinations passed in Division One. She described the results as historic, noting that it is the first time the school has registered a 100 percent Division One performance. Namara said the achievement has brought joy to the school administration, learners, and parents.

Overall, Western Uganda led the country in the 2025 PLE, registering some of the lowest failure rates nationwide. Districts such as Bushenyi, Ntungamo, and Rukungiri have consistently performed strongly, a trend attributed to active community involvement, effective school management, and supportive infrastructure. Rukungiri Municipality achieved near-perfect results, with only one candidate out of 1,172 failing. More than 80 percent of candidates scored in Divisions One and Two.

In Kiruhura District, 22 out of 3,358 candidates failed, translating into a 0.7 percent failure rate. Buhweju District recorded just 10 failures among 2,323 candidates, representing a 0.4 percent failure rate. Bushenyi Municipality also performed well, with 10 failures out of 1,749 candidates, while Mbarara District registered 19 failures out of 3,517 candidates.

Outside the western region, other districts also posted strong results. Moroto District recorded seven failures out of 935 candidates, a 0.8 percent failure rate. Kalangala District had six failures among 556 candidates (1.1 percent), while Kotido Municipality registered three failures out of 440 candidates (0.7 percent).

***

URN