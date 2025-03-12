2,000 Congolese refugees enter Kyangwali settlement area in Kikuube

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 2,044 Congolese refugees fleeing conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have entered the Kyangwali refugee settlement area in Kikuube District after being thoroughly screened by security and settlement management. The refugees, mainly children, women, and the elderly, arrived in Uganda through Lake Albert on Tuesday last week. They are part of over 8,000 refugees who fled their country and entered Kikuube.

The refugees are from areas such as Joo, Thoroges, Nyamamba, Kasenyi, Tchomia, Datule, Kafe, and Muvaramu in Bunia District, Ituri Province, in the eastern part of the DRC. They are received at the Songa landing site immigration office in Kyangwali Sub-County, where they are registered and later transferred to the Sebigoro transit center for further verification.

However, some refugees have already dispersed into nearby communities at the Kyakapere, Sunzu, Kyabasambo, and Songa landing sites. While some have set up makeshift shelters, many are sleeping outdoors, under trees, or in churches. The 2,044 refugees who entered the Kyangwali refugee settlement area were first received at the Sebigoro transit center in Kabwoya Sub-County, where they underwent thorough security and health screenings.

Tophious Chali, the Settlement Commandant at the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area, told Uganda Radio Network (URN) in an interview that by Tuesday morning, they had fully registered and received the 2,044 new arrivals from the DRC. She noted that the number could rise as more refugees are still fleeing into Kikuube District from the DRC. Chali also emphasized that the new arrivals could strain the limited food, land, health facilities, and other resources at the settlement, urging for immediate government intervention.

Solomon Mugulusi, the head of the World Food Program (WFP) at the Kyangwali field office, explained that they are doing all they can to provide food to the refugees, many of whom arrived without any supplies and are suffering from hunger. He added that most of them appear weak and malnourished.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube LCV Vice-Chairperson, stressed the need to locate those refugees who have mixed with the local communities and bring them to the Sebigoro transit center for screening before transferring them to the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area for proper management.

Sarah Akumu, 50, a refugee from Nyamamba in the DRC, shared that the situation in her area is unbearable due to constant gunfire. She fled with her five children, leaving her husband behind.

Shanthal Otyeka, from Mukambu in the DRC, recounted fleeing with her two children after rebels raided their home. She described the situation in the DRC as too harsh.

Racheal Brenda, a refugee from Joo, explained that she fled with her younger brother after a militia group raided their home, killing their father during the night. Swahili byte. //Cue in: “Congo siyo mzuri…

Cue out: “…na mudogo yangu.”//

Records at the Songa immigration office in Kyangwali Sub-County indicated that by Sunday evening, over 8,500 refugees from the DRC had crossed into Kikuube District through Lake Albert since Tuesday of last week. However, the majority have not yet reached the Sebigoro transit center, where they are supposed to be screened before being transferred to the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area.

Since December 2017, thousands of refugees have crossed into Uganda, particularly following tribal clashes between the Lendu and Bagegere communities in the region. In February 2018, over 6,000 Congolese nationals fleeing the same conflict arrived at the Sebigoro and Nkondo Reception Centers in Kikuube, later being transferred to the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area.

In October 2021, over 1,000 Congolese refugees arrived in Uganda through Lake Albert, escaping the ongoing tribal violence between the Lendu and Bagegere. These refugees were also taken to the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area for proper management. As the conflict in Eastern DRC persists, more refugees are expected to continue seeking refuge in Uganda, with the government and international agencies working together to support them.

****

URN