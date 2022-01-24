20 students from Hoima school of nursing injured in motor accident

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 20 students of Hoima school of Nursing and Midwifery have been rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital in critical condition after a motor accident in Kikuube district.

The accident occurred at Nyarongo village, Kabwoya sub-county as more than 60 students on board were returning from a field practice in Kyangwali sub-county. They were travelling in their school bus registration number UAY 170H when the tragedy occurred.

John Tibenda, an eyewitness told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the bus veered off the road and overturned.

A nurse at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity explains that most of the students sustained injuries in the chest, hands, heads, legs, face among other body parts adding that they are closely monitoring their condition. However, she says the injured students are responding well to treatment.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson could not readily give more details and particulars of the injured students but said that the police are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

In September 2019, a student of Hoima school of Nursing and Midwifery died, while 30 others were critically injured following a fatal accident that occurred at Kahyoora village along the Kibaale-Pacwa road in Kibaale district. The deceased was identified as Josephine Kirabo, a year two student of comprehensive nursing.

The students were travelling in a Kasamba Coach bus registration number UAS 887W from field practice from different health facilities in Kibaale and Kakumiro districts at the time the accident occurred.

