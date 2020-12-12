16-year-old arrested for killing his two cousins brothers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kassanda police are holding a teenager accused of killing his two cousins. The Wamala regional police spokesperson, Rachael Kawala identifies the deceased as Julius Sebugenyi (15) and Moses Sebuuma (13), both residents of Kamuli village.

It is alleged that the suspect whose name has been held by URN since he is a minor hit Sebugenyi with a club on the head killing him instantly and strangled Sebuuma to death and buried their bodies.

His arrest stemmed from complaints by residents about his strange behaviour. Kawala says that on interrogation, the suspect confessed to have murdered his cousins and led detectives to the scene where he had Sebuuma’s remains to destroy evidence.

The suspect claimed to have used fighting skills he learnt from the movies he has been watching for a long time to kill his cousins. Kawala has called on parents and relatives to be vigilant on the kind of movies their children watch to avoid similar incidents.

