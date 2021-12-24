15 remanded over Kampala city bombs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Magistrate’s Court has remanded 15 people to Kitalya, Luzira, and Kigo prisons on terror-related charges and belonging to the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF, a gazetted terror group. The suspects include five women and 10 men.

They are mobile money operators Yusuf Muwonge alias Hamza Ssemaganda alias Robert Danze, Shamirah Naddamba, Ismail Kiyemba, a welder, Muniru Bogere, a boda boda rider, Eron Nanfuka, a student, Sharon Nakitende, a tailor and Annet Nakato Nakibirango, a housewife.

The others are business persons Zam Naiga, Ismail Matiwa, Huzaifa, Faisal Nadir Nsubuga, Bashir Jjuuko Kiwanuka alias Fred, Mohammed Kisiitu, Hamuza Bakyayita a conductor, Jero Ishaq a shop attendant and Twaha Wambedde, an Imam at Kabila mosque in Nabweru, Nansana municipality in Wakiso district.

The accused persons are residents of various villages in Wakiso district. They appeared before the Buganda Grade One Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza on Thursday who read for them six charges. According to the charge sheet, the accused persons unlawfully manufactured, placed, and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices-IEDs in Mpigi, Wakiso, and Kampala districts with intentions of causing death or serious bodily injuries and a major economic loss.

They reportedly committed the offenses in 2020 and 2021 for purposes of influencing the government and intimidating the public or a section of the public for political, religious, and socio-economic goals without due regard to the safety of others or property. Court also heard that the majority of the suspects have severally appeared before the court between 2017 to date, and have confessed to belonging to ADF.

The charge sheet also shows that the five female suspects unlawfully harbored and rendered financial support to their male counterparts well knowing that such support would be used in the preparation or commission of terrorism. The Directorate of Public Prosecutions also singles out Muwonge and Kiyemba to have been found individually in unlawful possession of materials used to make IEDs at Kireka-Bbira village and Kitende respectively in Wakiso district.

Muhumuza didn’t allow the suspects to plead to the charges because they are capital in nature and can only be heard by the high court. State Attorney Patricia Cingtho informed the court that investigations into the matter were still ongoing. Accordingly, the Magistrate sent four women to Kigo prison and Nakitende who is expecting to Luzira prison where she can receive antenatal care. He remanded all the male suspects to Kitalya prison until January 13th, 2022.

The arraigning of the suspects before the court comes more than a month after the twin bomb blasts at the IPS building opposite KCCA headquarters and another at the Central Police Station Kampala, which left seven people dead including the suspected suicide bombers. Scores of others escaped with injuries. Prior to the twin blasts, other bombs had gone off in a coach belonging to Swift bus along the Masaka highway and another at Digida pork joint in Kyanja, a city suburb.

*****

URN