15 contacts of COVID-19 positive truck driver quarantined at Arua Nursing school

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fifteen people who were in contact with five truck drivers have been quarantined at Arua Nurse Training School.

Ten of the contacts who include three women and seven men were on Tuesday picked from Vurra customs by a team of health and security officials led by the Deputy RDC Arua Alice Akello.

Two others are the children from hospital cell who picked waste from the COVID 19 isolation and management centre after they were dumped at the incinerator on Sunday while three others are one male and two female adults from Oli who reportedly interacted with the first driver who was intercepted at Vurra and later transferred to Kampala.

Akello, the Deputy RDC Arua says that they had to act fast after the taskforce members delayed to trace the contacts for nearly a week now.

“Al this time the authorities especially the task force has not acted so I had to mobilize them and told them we have to go and pick these people and indeed we got the ten from Vurra, the two children from hospital cell and three from Oli who are already in our custody at the nursing school,” said Akello.

Meanwhile, Swaleh Buga, the secretary for social services Arua says that the contacts accepted to be quarantined since they were in contact with the positive COVID-19 truck drivers.

Dr Philbert Nyeko the Hospital Director Arua Regional Referral Hospital appeals to contacts that interacted with the truck drivers to voluntarily come for quarantine.

