130 Kampala schools to benefit from Unilever hygiene program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 130 schools in Kampala will benefit from a hygiene education program by Unilever, one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty and well-being, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products.

The company has set to reach 300,000 learners in Uganda through their outreach project dubbed “Clean Ninjas Project” which entails training primary school pupils on basic hygiene practices such as handwashing with soap to prevent disease-causing germs, oral hygiene to avoid cavities and body hygiene as well as skin care.

Officiating the Clean Ninja’s program launch at St Peter’s Primary School Nsambya, Unilever Africa president, Jaime Aguilera emphasized the alienable need to have good personal hygiene as the basic foundation to a healthier life.

“This program is in line with Unilever’s belief that sustainable growth is best delivered through brands with purpose that offers greater benefit and value to consumers beyond their functional appeal,” Aguilera said.

