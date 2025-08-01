124 trainees Complete Basic Crime Intelligence Course in Masindi

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 124 police trainees have completed a two-month basic intelligence course at the Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi. The officers are set to be deployed at various sub-county police stations across the country. The training is part of the Uganda Police Force’s efforts under the stewardship of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abas Byakagaba to implement the sub-county-based policing model, a directive issued by President Yoweri Museveni five years ago.

President Museveni had earlier expressed concern over the concentration of police personnel in urban areas, leaving rural communities vulnerable to criminal elements who prey on their produce—such as coffee, cocoa, and vanilla—as well as livestock.

Byakagaba initiated the rollout of the sub-county policing strategy in January this year, creating an urgent need for additional manpower, especially in areas like Greater Kampala, which have since experienced a redistribution of personnel. To bolster this initiative, police are now training specialized personnel, including crime intelligence officers, forensic experts, scene-of-crime officers, and detectives for sub-county deployment.

Additionally, the police will next month commence the training of 10,000 recruits at three institutions: Kabalye Police Training School (Masindi), Ikafe PTS (Yumbe), and Olilim PTS (Katakwi). Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Moses Kafeero, the Director of Human Resource Development, presided over the closing ceremony of the intelligence course in Masindi.

He lauded the Directorate of Crime Intelligence for its capacity-building efforts. “Intelligence is one of the strongest pillars of the Uganda Police Force. I encourage you to utilize your new skills and knowledge to make a difference,” AIGP Kafeero told the graduates.

Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Charles Asaba, Deputy Director of Crime Intelligence, urged the trainees to uphold discipline and professionalism in the field. He noted that the graduates will also serve as mentors to other officers at their duty stations.

