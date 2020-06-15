12,000 taxis registered so far by KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 12,000 taxis have so far been registered by Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and secured route numbers.

Last month, KCCA working with the Ministry of Works and Transport started the registration of taxis at Kitante Primary School and Old Kampala Secondary School.

The registered taxis are allocated route numbers that specify their taxi park of origin and destination. KCCA gazetted eight taxi parks in Kampala; Old Taxi Park, New Taxi Park, Nateete, Nakawa, Namirembe, Usafi, Namayiba and Kisenyi taxi park.

After allocation of route numbers, operators are issued with a route chart by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

According to Eng. Jacob Byabakama, the deputy director of road management, they have so far registered 12,184 taxis. He says the number of applicants has reduced significantly and there are plans to close the two registration centres in the next three days and registration will shift to KCCA headquarters at City Hall.

Byabakama also says that as of now, 8,636 taxis have secured route charts from the Ministry.

He also says that taxis operating within Kampala shall have a unique colour that distinguishes them from other taxis. He says all local governments and districts in greater Kampala area agreed to one colour scheme and that taxis should be branded by 30th June.

Suleiman Batte, a driver at Masaka stage in the new taxi park who successfully registered his taxi says that the process is a good initiative because taxis shall be restricted to a given route chart.

He however says the process was hectic due to the large numbers of applicants during the first days.

However, some drivers are frustrated after failing to register their taxis due to expired permits, PSV license while others lack logbooks.

Paul Nsanja, a driver at Ntinda-Bukoto stage says he could not register his taxi for lack of a needed permit. He however says that he will drive his colleagues’ taxis that have secured route charts until he can secure a permit.

Drake Kambogo also from Ntinda says he has not registered his taxi because of the long queue at Kitante Primary School.

Last week, taxi operators asked the government to revise route charts to permit them to ply more than one route and register taxi drivers who do not have taxis as of now.

******

URN