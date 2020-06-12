12 COVID-19 patients discharged from Entebbe hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twelve patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have today been discharged from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital. All the recovered patients are long-distance truck drivers who had spent an average of 21 days at the hospital

The discharge of the 12 recovered patients comes days after the hospital management stopped admitting more patients due to lack of space. Entebbe Hospital Director Dr Moses Muwanga says that the hospital is now left with 114 patients who include health workers from Lira Regional Referral Hospital, long-distance truck drivers and their contacts.

With a capacity of 200 beds, the management allocated 126 beds for patients, 10 for suspects and the rest to health workers, who reside at the hospital to limit the movement in and out of the hospital.

Uganda has so far recorded 686 cases. Of these, 161 have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including Entebbe, Mulago Specialized Hospital and Gulu Regional Referral Hospital among others.

URN