110 arrested for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 110 people have been arrested for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Kampala.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the suspects include managers of arcades and people who were found without wearing face masks.

He says the operation follows a public outcry and increasing cases of positive COVID-19 cases due to the laxity in observing social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands in congested places.

According to Onyango, the suspects are locked up at Kampala Central Police station-CPS and will be charged under the Public Health Act.

“We are trying to make sure that the guidelines are enforced and people know that it is a crime not to put on a mask,” said Onyango. Adding that they will be charged with doing a negligent act likely to cause the spread of disease.

He also warned that police will soon deploy along major roads in the city center to arrest whoever is moving in public vehicles and motorcycles without a face mask.

Uganda has so far registered 25,059 COVID-19 positive cases and 256 death cases. Kampala and Wakiso account for the highest number of cases, contributing almost half of the new cases.

******

URN