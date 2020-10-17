11 candidates nominated for Kyadondo East MP seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 11 candidates have been nominated to contest for the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat to replace Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

Kyagulanyi has been MP for the area since 2017 after winning by a landslide by-election in 2017. He has declared his intentions to contest for the Presidency in the next year’s elections.

The candidates are part of the 75 candidates who have been nominated to vie for nine parliamentary seats in Wakiso district.

Today the Electoral Commission concluded its two day nomination exercise of directly elected Members of Parliament and District Woman representative. Nominations in Wakiso took place at the district headquarters in Wakiso town council.

The eight constituencies that make up Wakiso district include Kira municipality, Entebbe municipality, Nansana municipality, Kyadondo East, Busiro East, Busiro North, Busiro South and Makindye Ssaabagabo municipality.

Speaking to reporters after the closure of the exercise, Tolbert Musinguzi, the District Electoral Commission returning officer said all the aspirants who turned up were nominated without incident.

Among the candidates nominated include Medard Lubega Sseggona for Busiro East, Peter Ssematimba for Busiro South, Galabuzi Ssozi, for Busiro North, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda for Kira municipality, Emmanule Ssempala Kigozi for Makindye Ssaabagabo, Muwada Nkunyingi for Kyadondo East and Rosemary Sseninde Nansubuga for Wakiso district.

Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party has eight candidates, Democratic Party nine, National Resistance Movement- NRM nine, Alliance for National Transformation four, National Unity Platform nine, and the Ecological Party of Uganda two and Conservative Party one.

Next week, candidates or their agents are expected to meet the district Returning Officer for campaign meeting harmonization before they start canvassing for votes.

Musinguzi reiterated the Electoral Commission’s ban on mass political gatherings saying, they can’t be complicit in the spread of Covid-19.

