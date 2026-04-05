10,000 Kikuube residents benefit from PDM

Kikuube, Uganda | URN | The Kikuube district local government has so far distributed shillings 10 billion to over 10,400 people in the district under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The disbursement exercise is currently being initiated in the sub-counties of Kabwoya, Bugambe, Buhimba town council, Buhimba Sub County, Kiziranfumbi and Kyangwali. Kikuube has 29 parishes spread across the entire district where the initiative is being implemented.

Godwine Angalia, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC) has confirmed that ever since the inception of the initiative in the district, so far 10 billion shillings has been disbursed to 10,400 individuals.

He says, the program is showing tangible improvements in the livelihoods of the beneficiaries, adding that some of the beneficiaries ventured into goats rearing, poultry farming, piggery and agriculture and these enterprise groups are doing well with some of the beneficiaries reaping big.

He has however warned the beneficiaries against misappropriation of the PDM money saying stern action would be taken against them. He adds that PDM is a revolving funds that must been refunded.

Dr Barnabus Ntume, the Kikuube District Production Officer, noted that under the PDM initiative, each parish is being allocated Shs 50 million adding that the funds are being distributed to beneficiaries with organised enterprise groups.

Ntume explains that they have established and commissioned practical training centres (PTC) in each parish to train and equip PDM beneficiaries with practical and hands-on skills in their areas of enterprise before receiving the funds.

Christine Atuhura, a beneficiary from Kabwoya sub county says after getting the PDM money, she ventured into goats rearing project. She started with three goats but she now boosts of seven goats.

Irene Akonyera, a resident of Kyangwali sub county says he is reaping significant benefits from the Parish Development Model (PDM) program after investing in a mobile money business. She adds that after receiving the PDM money, he invested it in mobile money business.

She says from mobile money services, he earns monthly commissions of between UGX 400,000 and 500,000.

Edward Musingye, the Kikuube District CAO, says the ongoing disbursement reflects the government’s commitment to lifting Ugandans out of poverty and transitioning them into the money economy. He also cautioned beneficiaries against misusing the funds on non-productive activities.

Vincent Alpher Opio, the Kikuube LCV Vice Chairperson, the Kikuube LCV Vice Chairperson says the district leadership conducted a series of sensitization and trainings on the proper utilizing of the PDM funds by the beneficiaries appealing them to use the money wisely and responsibly since it is a revolving fund that will benefit other people to fight poverty.

According to Opio, the PDM is a game-changer that will enable residents in the district and the country at large to transform from subsistence to a money economy if properly and wisely embraced.

President Yoweri Museveni launched the Parish Development Model in Kibuku District in February 2022. It is hoped that the intervention will stimulate job creation and fight unemployment among Ugandans.

The PDM pillars include financial inclusion, infrastructure, and economic services, agricultural value chain development, parish-based management information systems, social services, community mobilisation, mindset change, governance, and administration.

It is supposed to be a Parish revolving fund whose beneficiaries will get low-cost loans for investment in income generation.

Beneficiaries of the programme receive 1 million shillings each in the form of a soft loan to invest in selected enterprises such as coffee, piggery, poultry keeping, fruit growing, and dairy farming, among others.