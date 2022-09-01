1,000 displaced by floods in Bukedea district

Bukedea, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 1,000 people have been displaced by floods in Kamutur sub county, Bukedea district.

The floods have also washed away 344 pit latrines and more than 12,000 gardens after River Atari burst its banks on Monday.

Joyce Chemeri, a resident in Amutur village says she had to seek shelter with her family in the trading centre on Tuesday night when water submerged her home. She says that the water washed away all the nine gardens of maize, cassava, beans, and potatoes, kitchen, and pit latrine.

Justine Okoed, a resident of Malaba village says that households in the area have abandoned their houses after they were submerged. Okoed says that he has been forced to share a house with his seven children after the water submerged three other houses.

Richard Onyait, the village chairperson of Amutur says that 30 households have been affected in his village. He says that some residents have been forced to relocate to the trading centre.

He says the floods have affected sanitation in the village as the residents now practice open defecation.

The floods also cut off six roads including the main access to Bulambuli district. They include Tajar-Bulambuli road, Kochus-Bukedea, Achomai road, Obukaru road, and Kochus-Kamutur road.

Early in August, flash floods left at least one person dead and submerged several gardens in Aminit and Kamutur sub-counties.

The Bukedea district authorities when contacted said that they are compiling a detailed report on the effect of floods in the district following the August heavy rains.

URN