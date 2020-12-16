10 year old electrocuted trapping grasshoppers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 10-year-old boy has been electrocuted while trapping grasshoppers in Kakogha in Bundibugyo town council in Bundibugyo district. Mubarak Bwambale was killed on Tuesday morning when he went to trap the insects.

Amos Asaba, the Kakogha cell LC I chairperson says he received the unfortunate information at around 9:00 am and consequently alerted police.

He blamed the incident on security and Bundibugyo Energy Cooperative Society (BECS) that supplies electricity in the district for failure to involve local leaders to monitor and manage persons in the grasshopper business.

Sadi Bwambale, the deceased’s father says his son woke up at around 7:30 am pretending to be going to the toilet but didn’t return. He was alerted by a neighbour about the unfortunate incident.

Expedito Magezi, the line engineer with Bundibugyo Energy Cooperative society told URN on phone that due to coronavirus pandemic and the effects of the lockdown, they scaled down on monitoring which has fueled illegal connections.

“What I can confirm is that the site where the incident happened was tapping the power from another person’s meter illegally,” Magezi said. He said they would team up with police to look for the owner of the trapping site.

Simon Mwesige, a resident of Kakogha says grasshopper trapping sites should be positioned out of residential and business areas. The deceased’s body is still lying at Bundibugyo general Hospital pending postmortem.

URN