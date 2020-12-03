10 NUP supporters remanded for terrorism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ten supporters of National Unity Platform-NUP party have been charged with terrorism and remanded for burning Wobulenzi Magistrate Court.

The suspects include Godfrey Katongole aged 25 years, Joel Lutankome (22), Charles Ssetooke (24), Abdullah Katumba (34), John Ssemakula (28) and Godfrey Serugo (19).

The others are Jovan Mubiru (18), Medi Mawanda (19), Steven Nsubuga (18) and Ronald Kasinga (18), all residents of Wobulenzi town council.

They appeared on Wednesday before the Luweero Grade One Magistrate Doreen Ajuna where five counts of terrorism charges were read to them.

According to the statement of offences, the 10 suspects and others at large on 18th November 2020 in Wobulenzi town council went on to influence the release of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu without due regard to safety of the property directly involved in the attack by burning government vehicle registration number UG 1313W and attacked public officers.

The suspects were also accused of burning a motor vehicle UAJ 972X, setting ablaze Wobulenzi Grade one court and attacking Special Police Constable Hannington Sekajugo who was guarding the premises.

The suspects contravened sections 7(1) (b) (2) (b) and 7 (1) (b) (2) (c) among others of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002.

Doreen Ajuna, the Grade One Magistrate didn’t allow them to enter a plea because she had no jurisdiction over the offences and remanded them to Sentema prison until December 22 this year when they will return for a mention of their case.

Meanwhile, Ajuna also issued a production warrant for 21 NUP supporters who are on remand at Kitalya prison. They were remanded on charges of common nuisance and disobeying lawful orders after they were arrested from Wobulenzi and Luweero town councils during the protests following the arrest and detention of Kyagulanyi.

The Magistrate ordered that the suspects be brought to Luweero Magistrate Court on Monday December 7.

Erasto Kibirango of Wetaka and Kibirango Company Advocates, the defense lawyer for the accused said he will apply for bail when they are produced in court as directed by the magistrate. The court also extended bail for four other supporters who were arrested and charged over the same offences.

URN