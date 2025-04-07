🟪 CATHOLIC BISHOPS: Uganda is on the edge, change of direction needed

Catholic Bishops Warn of Risky Future, Urge Immediate Action to Address Uganda’s Societal Challenges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Catholic Bishops under the Uganda Episcopal Conference have raised a critical alarm over the country’s escalating societal challenges, warning that if these issues are not addressed, Uganda could face a perilous future.

The warning is part of their 27th pastoral letter, titled “The Truth Will Set You Free,” in which they address several pressing concerns, including political division, tribalism, poverty, unemployment, and governance issues.

In a press conference where the pastoral letter was made public, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, outlined 12 critical issues that the bishops believe demand the attention of all stakeholders invested in Uganda’s well-being and development.

Bishop Zziwa, who is also the ordinary of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, explained that this latest pastoral letter addresses the root causes of Uganda’s challenges, building on the framework established in their first pastoral letter, Shaping Our National Destiny, released on the eve of Uganda’s independence in October 1962.

The Bishops warned that Uganda’s future is in jeopardy if these challenges are not tackled, urging all Ugandans, especially leaders, to take responsibility and act swiftly for the nation’s well-being. They issued a stark warning about the potential return to troubled times if the current societal issues are left unresolved.

Catholic bishops worldwide issue pastoral letters, either individually or as a conference, to address pressing issues within their respective jurisdictions.

These letters serve as guidance on matters affecting the faith, society, and governance, providing spiritual and moral direction to the faithful. Through these letters, bishops offer counsel on current challenges, drawing on Christian teachings to help shape the actions and decisions of individuals, communities, and leaders.

“We also reaffirm what late Archbishop Joseph Kiwanuka stated in his pastoral letter ‘Church and State: Guiding Principles’ issued in November 1961: Whatever is consecrated to God, all matters concerning souls, religious and moral matters, are governed by the Church, who judges them’ meaning that the church has the authority to delve into the moral issues that underscore the different spheres of human life,” Bishop Zziwa said.

He added, “In fact, it is part of its mission to pass moral judgments in all spheres of society, including politics, ‘whenever the fundamental rights of man or the salvation of souls requires’ . Accordingly, the social, political, economic and environmental spheres, where human relationships subsist, are not devoid of the influence of the Church. Indeed, the ‘Church’s social doctrine illuminates society with the light of the Gospel, which brings freedom and truth’.”

🟪READ THE FULL PASTORAL LETTER HERE (CLICK)

The Bishops raised serious concerns over the escalating issues of tribalism, sectarianism, and political division in Uganda, warning that these divisions have led to widespread discrimination, violence, and societal fragmentation.

They highlight how an increasing tendency to identify primarily with tribes, religions, and other social groups has negatively impacted the country. This long-standing issue has hindered the growth of Uganda into a unified nation, with tribalism and sectarianism fueling oppression, nepotism, hatred, and violence in both public offices and communities.

The state of democracy in Uganda

On governance and political matters, the bishops expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Uganda. They highlighted the rampant abuse of human rights, the persecution of political opponents, the lack of civic education among citizens, and the securitization of the political system—issues that Uganda had been striving to heal from over the past three decades.

They called for a political system that would respect human rights, freedom of association, and peaceful coexistence, while rejecting laws like the Public Order Management Act, which they viewed as tools to suppress political opposition and dissent.

Bishop Zziwa also expressed concern over the limited civic knowledge among the population, noting that much of the citizenry feels disempowered and dispirited, unable to demand services from their leaders or participate meaningfully in public affairs.

This lack of engagement, he pointed out, leaves the public vulnerable to manipulation by certain leaders. He further emphasized that

“While voter education is often prioritized, civic education, which is much broader, is largely neglected. Citizens struggle to hold their leaders accountable for their actions, fostering a culture of impunity that must be urgently addressed. Unfortunately, many people have become apathetic and increasingly disengaged from public matters,” Zziwa added.

With the 2026 general elections approaching, the bishops highlighted the need for peaceful and transparent electoral processes, calling on the government and citizens to reflect on past lessons to ensure a fair and inclusive political environment.

The bishops called on the faithful and those in authority to reflect on past their pastoral letters, including those of 2010 and 2021, in order to guide the nation toward peaceful, fair, and transparent elections. The bishops emphasized the need for dialogue and discernment.

They further acknowledged the recurring challenges of electoral violence, unfair practices and vote ridding. They urged authorities to implement early and comprehensive reforms based on Supreme Court recommendations and feedback from civil society to ensure a level playing field for all political parties and voters. The bishops stressed the importance of creating an environment where all citizens can freely and effectively participate in the 2026 elections.

To emphasize the point, Bishop Zziwa stressed the importance of remembering Uganda’s history to avoid repeating past mistakes, a principle that is enshrined in the preamble of the 1995 Constitution.

“We should not forget our history, as it can lead us back into dark times. Forgetting the past means missing opportunities for change. Our future is built upon the foundation of our history,” Bishop Zziwa said during his address on the pastoral letter.

Zziwa also expressed concern about a growing trend where many seem to disregard the path laid by their ancestors. This, he warned, has led to the repetition of past mistakes in the nation-building process. He called on Ugandans to remain vigilant and learn from history to ensure a brighter and more secure future for the country.

Meanwhile, the bishops also expressed alarm over the rising cases of homicides, which they attribute to a deep-rooted disregard for the sanctity of life. They suggested that this troubling trend may be linked to a failure to uphold the principle of mutual care, an excessive greed for wealth, weaknesses in the judicial system, and the breakdown of effective conflict resolution mechanisms.

Widespread poverty corruption and unemployment

A significant portion of the pastoral letter focuses on the widespread poverty corruption, unemployment, and socio-economic imbalances, as well as the unjust accumulation of wealth through greed and illicit means, where some individuals amass wealth at the expense of others’ suffering.

To this end, the bishops forcefully rejecting the rhetoric advanced by some leaders who claim that poverty in Uganda is due to laziness or a lack of initiative.

“We frequently hear that poverty is the result of sloth or insufficient effort,” the bishops wrote. “However, this oversimplified view fails to acknowledge the deep structural barriers that have kept many trapped in poverty.”

President Museveni, over the past years, has repeatedly suggested that Ugandans are lazy, attributing their poverty to the “ease of life” in the country, given its natural resources and peace. He claimed that this complacency is the reason they remain poor despite various government initiatives aimed at alleviating poverty.

Similar remarks have been echoed by other leaders, who often use this narrative to explain the persistence of poverty in Uganda. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 30.1% of the population lives below the poverty line, with 44% of children experiencing monetary child poverty.

The bishops, however, emphasized that the real causes of poverty lie in systemic barriers, such as an economic structure that prioritizes capital over labor and primary producers, and a political system that empowers leaders at the expense of the people. These factors, they argued, are the true drivers of the growing divide between the rich and the poor.

The bishops also highlighted the negative consequences of this widespread deprivation, including social unrest, mental health issues, and domestic violence. “It is the duty of our leaders to ensure that our country’s economic and political systems serve all Ugandans, particularly the poor,” they stressed. “We must create opportunities for the impoverished to break free from the cycle of poverty.”

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to combat poverty through programs like Entandikwa, Prosperity for All, Operation Wealth Creation, Emiyoga, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), the bishops expressed concern over the limited impact of these initiatives.

“These programs have been undermined by corruption, underfunding, poor planning, political patronage, nepotism, and financial illiteracy,” they noted. “As a result, the intended goals have not been fully achieved.”

Additionally, the bishops condemned the pervasive issues of land grabbing and corruption, which they linked to a distorted understanding of the right to private property. “No individual or group should amass wealth to the point of depriving others of life’s basic necessities,” they asserted, quoting Mahatma Gandhi: “The world has enough resources for everyone’s needs, but not for everyone’s greed.”

The bishops also address the lack of opportunities for Uganda’s youth, which has contributed to rising unemployment, social unrest, and an increase in criminal behavior. They call for more robust government programs that focus on entrepreneurship, education, and creating sustainable job opportunities, particularly in agriculture and industry, where many young people have turned away due to limited prospects.

Political prisoners

On the matter of political prisoners, the bishops condemned the arbitrary arrests and detentions of dissenting voices. They welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling against military trials for civilians and called for a more inclusive political environment where the opposition would be recognized as a crucial partner in national development.

The bishops also noted with concern reports of the rising phenomenon of political prisoners and detainees in Uganda. Security agencies are accused of arresting, detaining, torturing and abducting people of dissenting voices without due process of the law.

“These actions reflect a troubling pattern in our politics. Many families do not seem to know the fate and whereabouts of their missing loved ones. Family members, victims, relatives and friends have expressed frustration in attaining justice. Most disturbing has been the trial of civilians in military courts, including political prisoners. The Supreme Court has recently declared these trials unconstitutional and has directed the transfer of all such cases to civilian courts.”

“We urge government to expedite the process, for, as Martin Luther Jr once said: ‘justice too long delayed is justice denied’.”

URN