🟥TANZANIA: Whereabouts of Ugandan lawyer and activist Atuhaire unknown

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has revealed that Agather Atuhaire, a Ugandan lawyer, journalist, and social justice activist whose whereabouts are unknown, was tortured by Tanzanian security.

“The last time I was in the same space with @AAgather was Tuesday morning. We had been tortured, and we were told to strip naked and to go bathe. We couldn’t walk and were told to crawl and go wash off the blood. We were handcuffed and blindfolded, so l didn’t even see her, but I heard her groaning in pain as they barked orders at us. Any attempt to speak to each other during the night we were tortured was met with kicks and insults. We were removed from the torture location in different vehicles,” he said on X.

Agather Atuhaire is known for her work on issues like corruption, human rights, and good governance and has received international recognition for her activism. Her work includes advocating for civic engagement, reforms, and policy changes in Uganda. In 2024, she was awarded the International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. Department of State.

