🟥 Uganda’s Kiplimo first man to run half-marathon under 57mins

Barcelona, Spain | THE INDEPENDENT | Jacob Kiplimo has smashed the half marathon world record with a blistering time of 56:41 at the Barcelona Half Marathon on Sunday, becoming the first athlete to break the 57-minute barrier.

The Ugandan shaved 88 seconds off Yomif Kejelcha’s previous world mark (57:30) setting himself up nicely ahead of his marathon debut on 27 April in London.

“I am very excited about what I did today. I started strong, I wanted to have a great race, but I didn’t expect to break the world record,” said Kiplimo. “I started very strong in the first two kilometres to get away from my rivals. As the kilometres passed and I saw that I was going at record pace, I told myself that I had to maintain that pace no matter what it took.”

And he delivered.

His compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor finished second (58:44) ahead of Samuel Mailu (Kenya/59:40).

Joyciline Jepkosgei (Kenya) won the women’s race in 1:04.11.

SOURCE: Olympics.com