🟥 BREAKING: 46 dead in accident on Kampala-Gulu Highway

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Police have confirmed that 46 people have lost their lives in a road accident early today on the Gulu-Kampala Highway. The accident involved two buses, a truck, and a saloon car.

Police said that the fatal road crash occurred today, 22nd October 2025, at 12:15 am at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm, along the Kampala–Gulu Highway. The fatal crash involved four motor vehicles: UBF 614X, Isuzu bus (Nile Star Coaches), CGO 5132AB 07 Toyota surf, UBK 647C Tata Lorry &UAM 045V, Isuzu bus (Planet Company).

According to initial investigations, the driver of the Isuzu bus, travelling from Kampala to Gulu, attempted to overtake the Tata Lorry at Kitaleba village along the Gulu-Kampala Highway.

Simultaneously, the 2nd Isuzu bus from the opposite direction was also attempting to overtake a Toyota Surf, and in the process, both buses crashed head-on. This led to a chain reaction that had four vehicles crash.

President Yoweri Museveni has sent out his condolences to the bereaved families.

“I have learnt with sadness about the tragic accident that occurred this morning along the Kampala–Gulu highway, claiming many lives. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery. I have directed the State House Comptroller to give Shs 5m to each bereaved family and Shs 1m to the injured. I urge all road users to exercise utmost caution to prevent such tragedies. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”