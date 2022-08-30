🔴 LIVE: Kenya Presidential election petition

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & THE STAR KENYA | Kenya’s Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi has said the Supreme Court is ready for the task of hearing the presidential election petition.

The presidential petition is filed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, disputing the declaration of William Ruto as president-elect by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati. Chebukati on August 15 declared Deputy President Ruto as the President-elect having garnered 7,176,141 votes (50.49%), against Azimio flag bearer Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes (48.85%).

The case is scheduled for a pretrial conference today Tuesday before public hearing commences on Wednesday. The court will give its verdict next Monday, September 5.

In a press briefing on Monday, Chief Registrar Amadi outlined that only four lawyers from each party will be allowed in the pre-trial and hearing of the presidential petition.

“You saw that the parties had large teams and the numbers will have to be restricted because the space cannot be able to accommodate them,” Amadi said.

“We don’t have to have issues with crowd management during the hearing. Each team will have about four lawyers which is still being negotiated.”

She also confirmed that all the seven judges will be present for the hearing and determination of the petitions.

In 2017, a 6 judge bench heard and determined the petition after Justice Ibrahim Mohamed opted out due to health. Kenya made history in 2017 when it became the first African country to nullify presidential election results.

Religious leaders want Supreme Court judges to firmly stand on the side of justice as they handle the presidential petition.

They urged the judges to undertake their duties “with utmost good faith, fairness, impartiality and public trust” because the stability of the country depends on them.

The leaders drawn from different faiths spoke at a media conference at Ufungamano House on Monday.

In statement titled “Let justice roll like a river,” [Amos, 5:24] the clergy led by Catholic Bishop of Kericho Alfred Rotich asked the judges to be firm on the rule of law and serve justice as per the evidence laid before them.

They said they are confident that the seven judges in the apex court will be meticulous in processing the case and deciding on every matter before them with probity and fairness.

“It is our prayer and confidence that truth will prevail and justice will be served at the Supreme Court,” they said.

