‎Gov’t secures loan to upgrade Mubende-Sembabule road

‎Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has secured funding for the upgrade of the Lusalira-Nkonge-Lumegere-Ssembabule road to bituminous standard, a project idea conceived in 2018.

‎The cost 97Km (60 mile) road project from Lusalira town in Mubende to Sembabule in the southwestern region is estimated at 534.9 Billion Shillings (146.96 Million US Dollars).

‎Represented by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the government has now secured a Financing agreement with a consortium of banks: Citibank, N.A, (London Branch), Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited, Development Bank of Southern Africa Limited and Citibank Europe PLC (UK Branch) for the Design and Build of Package.

‎The syndicated loan is said to amount to 136.96 Million Dollars, while the government of Uganda will contribute the remaining 15.14 Million Dollars (55.11 Billion Shillings), including land compensation costs.

‎According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the objectives of the project are to provide a reliable and efficient road corridor between Central and Western Uganda, improve connectivity to economic and social opportunities and reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs.

‎It is also expected to enhance access to oil and gas exploration zones within the Albertine region.

‎The project works that commence immediately after the groundbreaking by the Works and Transport ministry will be implemented by M/s Tecnovia Joint Venture, Tecnovia-Sociedade de Empreitada, S.A and Texnovia Angola-Sociedade de Empreitadas, Lda.

‎It is expected to take 36 months to complete.

‎The project, according to the Ministry involves preparation of a detailed design after carrying out all necessary investigations; construction of 97 km of road to bituminous standard; installation of drainage structures and road safety features; and integration of environmental and social mitigation measures.

‎Associated civil works will include drainage structures, signage, and lighting

‎According to the Ministry, the local leaders together with the communities along the project road cooperated well with the land acquisition team of its personnel and that so far 79 percent of the project affected persons have all been paid.

‎This grants access to site for the contractor apart from some sections along the project corridor.

‎In justifying the project, the ministry says that the Lusalira-Nkonge-Lumegere- Ssembabule road is a strategic national corridor that reduces travel time by up to two hours between Central and Western Uganda.

‎It also enhances access to regional markets and social services; supports ongoing oil and gas exploration in the Albertine region; and promotes increased agricultural productivity.

‎The road provides the only direct link between Mubende town and Ssembabule town, in Ssembabule district.

‎Strategic upgrade of the road is expected to address the needs of diary farmers as the road runs through a cattle corridor between Central and Western Uganda.

